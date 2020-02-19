Southington police blotter for the Feb. 21 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Feb. 7 to Monday, Feb. 10:
Friday, Feb. 7
- Chen Li, 34, of 78 Laning St., Southington, was charged with passing a standing school bus, failure to secure a child under age eight in a restraint seat, and operating a vehicle without instructor.
Monday, Feb. 10
- Brooklyn Marcano, 18, of 292 Mount Vernon Rd., Southington, was charged with second degree threatening and disorderly conduct.
- Sean Schadee, 37, of 18 Beth Ln., Waterbury, was charged with second degree breach of peace, third degree assault, second degree unlawful restraint and second degree threatening.
- William Smith, 22, of 160 Roseanna Rd., Plantsville, was charged with second degree failure to appear and sixth degree larceny.
- Rachel Kuhr, 21, of 223 Berlin Ave., Southington, was charged with second degree breach of peace, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Advertisement