Bristol Health Medical Group’s Southington branch, having outgrown its location at 98 Main St. has moved to 167 Main St.

A ribbon cutting for the new location was held last week.

“Since we’ve come to Southington, the community has truly welcomed us and opened their arms to us, and we don’t take that for granted,” said director of public relations Chris Boyle. “This new location gives us more space and will allow us to bring in more specialties. It’s a great opportunity for us to be in a community like this, and we are excited about the growth we’ve been able to accomplish, and about what we can offer to our patients.”

Boyle said a community health needs assessment revealed that a top priority of Southington residents was to have access to care closer to home.

“It makes a big difference,” he said.

Advertisement

Executive director Edward Huey said Bristol Health Medical Group looks to be “proactive, rather than reactive” when it comes to healthcare. By offering a variety of specialties, the medical care professionals hope to be there for patients “when it matters most.”

“This community continues to grow, and if we find a need for additional specialties, we will be able to provide that,” said Huey. “We have identified what we think are the most important specialties but we have opportunities to expand further to meet the community’s needs.”

Sana Idrees, a primary care physician specialized in internal medicine, said patients of Bristol Health Medical Group can expect a “back to basics” approach to medicine.

Bristol Health CEO Kurt Barwis said the group is “excited to be in Southington,” and thanked the Southington Chamber of Commerce for ongoing support.

“We have felt truly welcomed in this community from the start,” he said.

Chamber board of directors president Charlie Cocuzza thanked Bristol Health for choosing downtown Southington as a destination for its expansion.

“When you make an investment like this to Southington, you are making a commitment,” said Cocuzza, “and we are grateful for that.”

Bristol Health offers a full range of services from advanced urgent, primary and specialty care to skilled nursing outpatient services and rehabilitation. They also offer home and hospice care, behavioral health care, emergency care and non-emergency transportation. At the Southington location, services include primary care, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics and sports medicine, podiatry, pulmonology, general surgery and urology.

To make an appointment, call (833) 4BHDOCS or visit www.bristolhealth.org.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Roy, email her at News@SouthingtonObserver.com.