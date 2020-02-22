Plainville Rec. Dept. registering for spring programs

The Plainville Recreation Department is now accepting spring session registrations.

“We have a couple new programs that we’re showcasing,” said Courtney Hewett, department director who was hired in late fall. At the time, Hewett stressed that she wanted to update the roster of programs by adding more enrichment-style and non-sports related programs to appeal to a wider range of residents.

One such program will be premiering this summer—a STEM soccer camp that will combine the athletics of playing soccer while teaching the science behind the sport. “It’s supposed to help them build their knowledge of the game so they can see why that works versus why something else might not,” said Hewett.

They are also expanding their athletic offerings with programs such as the newly launched mini hoops basketball program, open to children ages 3 to 5 years old.

The department will be offering a lifeguard training program and a water safety instructor course. To become a lifeguard, applicants must be at least 15 years old, must be able to swim 300 continuous yards (about 12 laps in the pool), must be able to retrieve a brick from the bottom of the pool, and must be able to tread water for one minute with their hands above the water.

Advertisement

For the water safety course, applicants must be at least 16 years old, and able to do all four of the major swimming strokes (front crawl, breaststroke, backstroke, and butterfly stroke).

“I’d encourage any high school/college students looking to get into the field to apply, it really is a great summer job,” said Hewett.

The recreation department has several community-wide events coming up.

On Friday, March 27, they will be hosting a winter luau at the Plainville High School pool at 47 Robert Holcomb Way, where residents will be able to enjoy music, pizza, and an excuse to don their favorite beach wear.

As families are planning their spring break adventures, Hewett and her team are getting ready for the April break splash parties—another way to utilize the indoor pool facility. From Monday, April 13 to Friday, April 17, Plainville residents will have completely free access to the pool from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Plainville’s popular summer concert series is next up in the queue, and is slated to begin on Tuesday, June 23. This year, the VIP sponsor will be UBI Federal Credit Union. “They’ll go a long way in helping us bring grade A bands to Plainville this summer,” said Hewett.

Rounding out the summer, the department will be hosting two events at the Elizabeth Berner pool in August. On Friday, Aug. 7, the department will close the facility early to make way for Plainville’s 12 to 16 year olds, as they celebrate the end of summer break during the first teen night. And on Monday, Aug. 31, the pool will be open to all canine residents, as the facility hosts a pooch plunge.

“I’ve seen these—they’re really, really fun events,” said Hewett, “and who doesn’t love wet dogs running around?”

As Hewett and her team continue to update the list of offerings, the director encourages residents to share their suggestions for programs.

To do so, residents should be sent to Hewett by email—hewett@plainville-ct.gov. Those looking for a full list of offerings from the department should visit plainvillect.com/recreation-department.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at News@PlainvilleObserver.com.