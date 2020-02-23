Obituary: Shirley Ann (Dallman) Jobin, 76

Shirley Ann (Dallman) Jobin, 76, of Bristol, beloved wife of Thomas Jobin for 51 years, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born in Bristol on May 11, 1943, the daughter of the late Gary and Ann (Kopsak) Dallman of Forestville and the step daughter of the late Ella (Feifer) Dallman. She graduated from Bristol Eastern High School in 1961 and Tunxis Community College in Farmington with an Associate of Science degree in Secretarial Science. She was also a certified Medical Transcriptionist. Prior to retiring, she was employed as a Medical Secretary and Office Manager for Robert Thorsen, M.D., a neurologist in Southington, CT. She was an active member of St. Joseph Church, where she served as Secretary of the Pastoral Council for three years and was a faith partner to Confirmation candidates for several years. She was also a member of the Bristol Garden Club, where she enjoyed working with long-term care residents in the Garden Therapy program. She painted with watercolors much of her adult life and also did theorem painting for many years. She enjoyed being a mother and watching her children grow and establish their own careers and families. Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Timothy and Jennifer Jobin and their three children, Madeline, Hailey, and Lily of Unionville, and Scott and Renée Jobin and their three children, Karina, Mason, and Alexa of Archer Lodge, NC. She was “Nana” to her grandchildren and loved all six of them. She also leaves her cousin, Linda Kopsak, of Forestville who was like a sister to Shirley, a brother-in-law, Raymond Jobin and his wife, Daline, of Sun City Center, FL, a sister-in-law, Ceil Kowalchick, and her husband, Vic, of Naugatuck; one niece, Jennifer Schulmeister, and her four children, Kyle, Autumn, Zach and Max of Tennessee; and two nephews, Matthew Jobin of Hartford and Andrew Jobin of Winsted. The family would like to thank the exceptional staff at Cherry Brook Health Care Center in Canton, Seasons Hospice and Atria Farmington for the care provided to Shirley. Funeral services will be held on Monday (February 24, 2020) at 10 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Mausoleum, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Sunday between 3 and 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in honor of Shirley to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489. Please visit Shirley’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

