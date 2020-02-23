Obituary: Terrance Francis “Terry”’ Boyle, 92

Terrance Francis “Terry”’ Boyle, 92, of Bristol passed away peacefully at home early Saturday morning, February 15, 2020. He was married for over 59 years to Dorothy Boyle who predeceased him in November. Terry was born in Bristol on January 29, 1928, and was the youngest child of the late Dr. Robert Boyle and Sarah Donaghy Boyle. He was a lifelong Bristol resident and attended St Joseph School and Goodwin Technical High School. He served honorably in the U.S. Army. He retired from the Bristol Board of Education after many years as a school custodian. Terry had been a cook in the army and he maintained a tradition of cooking holiday breakfast for his family. He was always a handyman and was featured in the newspaper many years ago for innovative framed plastic inserts he made to insulate the old oversized windows in his Federal Hill homes. While not as active in recent years, he continued in a supervisory capacity for household maintenance. This past summer, he very much enjoyed cruising the yard with his walker supervising the painters as they painted the outside of the house. Terry is survived by three children: Mary Fortier and her husband David, Ann Boyle and Charles Boyle; and six grandchildren and a new great granddaughter: Nicholas and his wife Rachel and their daughter Glenn Louise, Elizabeth and her husband Thomas, Gregory, Genevieve, Chelsea and Christy, who has been her grandparents caregiver for the last 19 months. He is also survived by two nieces, Mary Salvo and Kathleen Flynn. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Mary Boyle and Clare Boyle McIntyre Devnew. Friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Saturday, February 22, 2020 between 9:30 and 11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Mission of Bristol, 19 Jacobs St., P.O. Box 1922, Bristol, CT or St. Joseph School, 335 Center St., Bristol, CT 06010.

Related