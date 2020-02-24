New England Carousel Museum hosting bus trip to Boston

The New England Carousel Museum will be hosting a bus trip to Boston to visit the Rose F. Kennedy Greenway Carousel on Saturday, May 16.

The Rose F. Kennedy Greenway Carousel was designed and sculpted by artist Jeff Brigs especially for the City of Boston, MA. It was designed to embody the “land, sea, and air” of the New England environment.

Each of the 14 creatures created for the carousel—such as a sea turtle, grasshopper, barn own, codfish, and whale—were designed by Brigs from the drawings of Boston school children. Artist Bill Roger helped complete the project by painting each animal.

The bus will depart the museum at 95 Riverside Ave., in Bristol at 8:30 a.m. with an intended return to the museum at 7:30 p.m. During the trip snacks and breakfast will be offered on the departing bus, but lunch will be left to the individual. During the day, approximately three hours have been set aside for participants to explore the city.

For more information or to register for the trip, contact the New England Carousel Museum online, thecarouselmuseum.org, or by calling (860) 585-5411.

