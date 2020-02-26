Review: ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’: This show is intense

by MIKE CHAIKEN

The stage musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” has never fully left the pop culture consciousness.

Long after the show wowed the West End and Broadway in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice show has seen countless Equity and non-Equity road tours. Numerous community theater companies also have trotted out the show out in time for Good Friday and Easter.

However, the rock musical, which follows the last days of Christ, recently received a dose of theatrical adrenaline after the live broadcast of the show on television with pop star John Legend in the title role and a cast of celebrities (such as Alice Cooper) in some of the smaller roles.

That television presentation helped build anticipation for the 50th anniversary road tour that settled into the Bushnell in Hartford Tuesday night.

I can joyfully say that this rock and roll musical chestnut exceeded expectations.

The absence of big names in the cast played to the production’s advantage. These weren’t pop stars who grafted these characters onto their celebrity. These were actors transforming themselves and embodying the personalities and emotions of these characters.

The principals of the show were key to the success of this national tour.

Aaron Lavigne, as Jesus, showed great range and magnetism as the “Superstar” of Biblical times. Lavigne initially held back, fading into the background, as the ensemble sang his character’s praise. I wondered if perhaps he was too bland to pull off the demands of the character. But slowly, Lavigne ratcheted up his energy and intensity until he took control of the dramatic arc of the show.

In particular, Lavigne’s passion was overflowing and compelling during “Gethsemane” in which Christ questions God’s will and plans for his only son. Later when Lavigne is flogged and crucified, his anguish broke my heart.

Just as importantly, Lavigne’s voice and range effectively portrayed the emotions experienced by Christ.

The character of Judas has some of the best moments written into the original piece. Songs like “Strange Thing, Mystifying,” “Damned For All Time,” and “Superstar” are key to helping the audience understand this portrayal of Christ’s story. And they are exceedingly memorable and hummable.

James Delisco Beeks lives up to the demands of the role. The conflict in his character, who is passionate about his cause and whose intentions are honorable despite the tragedy of his decisions, is effectively illustrated in his movements and his vocals. Christ may be the Superstar, but Judas is the rock star of te story who helps ground the delivery of Christ’s message.

The character of Mary Magdalene was the pop chart jackpot for the original musical. “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Everything’s Alright” were big hits and are the most recognizable musical moments of the show. One woman near me had to be shushed by her neighbor since she was intent on singing along with Jenna Rubaii, who has been cast in the role for this production.

Rubaii’s performance easily lived up to the historic importance of those songs to the longevity of the show. Her voice was clear and strong, imbued with the nuances in her voice that helped portray the wide range of emotions her character is feeling.

Paul Louis Lessard as Herod stole the show in his singular spotlight moment, “Herod’s Song.” Although the scene only plays a small role in the progress of Christ’s journey, it offers up a necessary bit of levity in a dark story. And Lessard, in a drag queen meets Frank N. Furter meets Elton John moment, had the audience cheering and hooting as he led a macabre kick line.

Alvin Crawford (Caiphas) and Tyce Green (Annas) also provided fine moments of villainy without becoming too melodramatic.

Overall, the show was imbued with an intensity and energy that made it difficult to look away.

The show was not without its flaws.

Some of the symbolism grafted onto the show was a bit heavy-handed.

The preponderance of microphones, mike stands and microphone cords clumsily hammered home the concept that Christ was the rock star of his day. However, the awkward symbolism made me think of the fictional heavy metal group Spinal Tap trying to imbue some kind of mysticism on its album covers so some pot smoking metalheads could ponder the meaning as they sank into a hallucinogenic haze.

But despite some poor artistic choices, “Jesus Christ Superstar” was an entertaining and worthy revival of Webber-Rice classic.

I give “Jesus Christ Superstar” four stars out of five stars. The show continues at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford on Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and matinees on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

For information, visit Bushnell.org.