Obituary: Albert E. Della Bianca, 97

Albert E. Della Bianca, 97, a life-long resident of Bristol passed away on February 21, 2020 of natural causes at his home. He was born in Chester, MA on March 26, 1922 to Edwardo and Maria (DellaTorre) Della Bianca both from Mello, Italy.

Albert moved to Bristol at age two and attended Callen School and Bristol High School. Following school he went on to serve in U S Navy in World War II as an underwater mine demolition diver. He returned to Bristol after 4 years in the service and married Yolanda (Labazio) Della Bianca of Bristol. He started work at New Departure, until he founded Forestville Construction Co with his cousin, John Della Bianca and brother, Leo Della Bianca. He also owned Trio Realty, a land development corporation. He was a builder and an owner of Pine Valley Golf Club and Westwood Golf Club of Farmington. Later he went on to develop two condominium projects in Bristol. He was a member of the Chippanee Golf Club, a long- standing member of the Elks and he enjoyed spending winters in FL.

He leaves behind two sons David Della Bianca, Kevin Della Bianca and his wife Robin Becker; 4 grandchildren Alisa, Anthony, Ryan and Adam, and a great grandchild Teara.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol starting at 9 AM until a procession to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the PGA junior golf association of Chippanee, 6 Marsh Rd Bristol, c/o Gary Sassu.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Albert’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com