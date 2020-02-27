Obituary: Donata Brochu, 92

Donata Brochu, 92, of Southington, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Masonicare in Wallingford. She was beloved the wife of Raymond Brochu for 60 years.

Donata was born on Sept. 7, 1927 in Canada. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Ingersoll Rand for many years.

In addition to her husband Raymond she leaves several close relatives.

A service will be held on Friday, Feb. 21st at 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.

For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com

Advertisement