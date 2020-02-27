Obituary: Emily (Yaknunas) Budnick, 99

Emily (Yaknunas) Budnick, 99, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at home. She was born on January 28, 1921 in Hartford to the late Charles and Ursula Yaknunas.

Emily married Felix Budnick, Jr. in 1946. Felix was an Army Veteran, loving husband and father, and gifted musician. While his years on this earth were short, Emily never missed an opportunity to share about their love story. She kept every letter that Felix sent her while deployed.

Emily will always be remembered for the unconditional love she extended to her family, her easy smile and laugh, and above all, her indomitable spirit. She enjoyed cooking and baking – she made thousands of pierogis over the years for family holidays, to great acclaim. She loved to share stories and photographs of family and friends. She never missed a graduation, marriage, birthday, or holiday. And when she wasn’t traveling to celebrate others, her home and welcoming arms were always open to old friends and new visitors alike.

She will be reuniting with her husband, Felix Budnick, and sisters, Mollie and Alice Yaknunas in eternal light. She is deeply missed by her five children & their spouses, Barbara & Philip Backus, Joan Edwards, Robert & Sue Budnick, David & Patricia Budnick, and John Budnick; nine grandchildren & their spouses, Jed & Sonia Backus, Lisa Backus, Chad & Xiomara Edwards, Matthew Budnick, Megan & Timothy Lebron, Katrina Budnick, Brendan Budnick, & Michael Budnick; and three great-grandchildren, Emilia Edwards, Victoria Edwards, and Azimuth Lebron.

We appreciate the outpouring of support from friends and family and hope you will join us in honoring and celebrating Emily’s life by doing the things she loved most: sharing memories with loved ones and living each day to the fullest.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make donations to The Fisher House: https://fisherhouse.org/ways-to-give/ .

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11AM directly at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol. A burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, 44 Poland Brook Rd., Terryville.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Emily’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.