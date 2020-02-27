Obituary: Helen Dolecki, 92

Helen Dolecki, 92, widow of Vincent Dolecki of Bristol passed away on Sunday February 23, 2020. She was born on February 13, 1928 in Stamford, CT, the daughter of the late Myron and Stella Zalaski and retired from Gems Sensors.

Helen is survived by her two daughters Lorraine Connole and Phyllis Coleman, both of Bristol; her grandchildren Bryan and his wife Jeanette, Christopher and his wife Rebecca, Charles, Marc, Justin and Erika; her great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Donovan, Matthew, William, Stella Connole, Aanya, Tatiana, Scarlet, Annabelle, Xavier and Anastasia Coleman.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 8:30 AM until 9:30 AM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville then to St. Gregory Church, Maltby St., for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM, followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111 www.cthumane.org

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Helen’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com

