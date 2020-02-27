Obituary: Yolanda ‘Skip’ Mary (Decrisantis) (Lyga) Delfino, 96

Yolanda “Skip” Mary (Decrisantis) (Lyga) Delfino, 96, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born on June 3, 1923 in Bristol, CT to the late Alessio and Maria (Scaramuzza) Decrisantis and predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Alex T. Delfino. She went on to live most of her life in Burlington, CT.

Yolanda was the consummate caregiver as daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother throughout her life. While she was truly a “lady” in every sense of the word, wherever she was, there was laughter. She will be terribly missed.

Yolanda is survived by her daughter Gale Delfino of Canton, son Dennis Lyga and his wife Theresa of Berlin, grandson Scott Ferro, granddaughters Yolanda Cacollari, Lisa Delfino and Gina Delfino, and great grandchildren Zachary and Brooke Ferro. She also leaves her sisters Clara Nocera of Bristol and Rose Komanetsky and her husband Tom of Bristol along with her brother-in-law Steve Savino Sr. of Canton and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Paul Delfino, her brothers Angelo, Anthony, Alessio, Jr., and Joseph Decrisantis along with her sisters Albina Penda, Mafalda Savino and Marie Lejeune.

A private burial was held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, https://www2.heart.org.

