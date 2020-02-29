Chamber announces 2020 award recipients

The Plainville Chamber of Commerce recently announced the recipients of the 112th annual awards dinner. The awards will be presented during the awards ceremony on Wednesday, Apr. 22, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 574 at 7 Northwest Dr. in Plainville.

The 2020 Business of the Year award will be presented to LaQuerre Audi, LLC, and will be presented to Ryan LaQuerre and Michael Audi.

William and Barbara Petit, Sr., were selected as the recipients of the Distinguished Community Leadership award.

Donna Theriault, owner of Studio 466 Salon and Spa, will be presented with Distinguished Women in Business award.

Marco Palermo and Gabriel Maldonado of Flipping and Stones will be presented the Beautification award.

On behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 574, Bob Beveridge will be accepting the Non-Profit of the Year award.

The Distinguished Family in Business award will be presented to Northeast Produce, Inc., and will be accepted by Lisa and Michael Meininkaitis and Joseph and Felicia Ruffini.

The Community Volunteer award will be presented to Kevin Connellan of Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine Centers.

Sponsorship opportunities are currently available and can be paid by check or online. A major sponsor—for $925—offers eight dinner tickets, podium sign recognition, and a full page ad in the program book. A dinner sponsor—for $625—offers four dinner tickets, podium sign recognition, and a half page ad in the program. A sign sponsor—for $350—offers two dinner tickets, podium sign recognition, and a quarter page ad in the program, and a chamber sponsor—for $165—offers one dinner ticket and an acknowledgement listing in the program book.

Those wishing to attend must RSVP no later than Friday, Apr. 10. Tickets are $60 per person, and $480 for a table of eight. Make checks payable to Plainville Chamber of Commerce, 1 Central Square, Plainville, CT 06062. (860) 747-6867, info@plainvillechamber.com. Register and pay online at www.plainvillechamber.com.