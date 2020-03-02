Teddy Bear Health Clinic set for March 14

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center located at One Pleasant Street in Bristol is hosting the annual Teddy Bear Health Clinic on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children are encouraged to bring their favorite Teddy Bear or stuffed friend for activities focused around physical fitness, wellness, and healthy bodies. Each stuffed animal receives a certificate of good health after visiting our health and wellness stations.

The Teddy Bear Health Clinic is free with Museum Studio admission of $10 per person ages 1+, free for members. Museum Studio admission is required in order to participate in Tea Time, which requires reservations.

Complimentary admission for the first 50 children made possible by the Barnes Foundation.

The parking lot will be closed for the ambulance visit. Additional parking will be available in the lot directly across from our building on Church Street, or in the Upson Street commuter lot.

