Fashion is the topic at Historical Society’s April Third Thursday

The next Bristol Historical Society Third Thursday Program will be “100 Years of Fashion.” It will be held on Thursday, April 16 at 7 pm. at the Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer Street, Bristol.

An exhibit of over 100 years of fashion from the collection of the Bristol Historical Society will be on display. Lisa Doyle-Bell will discuss the founding of the American textile industry and America’s profound influence on modern fashion. Learn about Connecticut’s and Bristol’s roles in the garment industry. Feel free to wear your best vintage or reproduction fashion from the past 100 years.

Admission is free for historical society members and $5 for non-members.

