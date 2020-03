Reubens and A Raffle will be held Saturday, March 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. to help raise money for the Run to Home Base Foundation and support veterans who struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries. The event will be held at American Legion Post 2, 22 Hooker Court, Bristol. Tickets are $8 ($4 for veterans). For tickets, call (860) 989-0662.

