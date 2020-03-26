Main Street Community Foundation establishes COVID-19 Response Fund

The Main Street Community Foundation (MSCF) has established COVID-19 (coronavirus) Response Fund that will provide emergency grants for nonprofits who are facing challenges amidst the outbreak.

The fund will help MSCF’s service communities mobilize the necessary resources to support current emerging needs. The Foundation serves the communities of Plainville, Southington, Bristol, Wolcott Burlington and Plymouth.

“The idea behind this is to make sure we have the ability to provide for those nonprofits who are literally on the front lines trying to meet needs for residents,” said MSCF CEO Susan Sadecki. “Food pantries, outreach organizations that care for the homeless—they may not be receiving the donations that they normally receive, or may be looking for other types of distribution of supplies and food.”

Sadecki said many nonprofits that typically rely on donations of funds, foods or other supplies may be dipping into their own pockets to purchase those items in order to supply to their clients.

“They may be needing some cash behind them and might be having to do some shopping themselves,” said Sadecki.

The fund was established out of concern for communities as citizens experience uncertainty, job loss and the closure of shops and restaurants. The fund is designed to give added support to those community organizations meeting the basic needs of residents in MSCF’s service communities.

The MSCF board of directors approved a $5,000 allocation to the fund, and in addition, had a donor advised fund that recommended a grant of $5,000. In addition, MSCF is asking for donations for the fund online. As of March 20, the fund had almost $11,000.

“We will be prepared to offer some rapid response grants,” said Sadecki. She said grant requests can be made by those nonprofits up to $500. “MSCF stands ready to provide resources that we can in this time of need. I am so grateful that our founders 25 years ago had decided it was important for the greater Bristol community to have a foundation like this, because otherwise, we wouldn’t have the infrastructure to respond in the manner that we can respond financially.”

MSCF encourages individual donors, companies and other funders to contribute to the COVID-19 Response Fund. MSCF will work in partnership with its town governments and other funders to ensure the fund has maximum reach and effectiveness.

To donate to the fund, visit www.mainstreetfoundation.org/COVID19-fund. The foundation will not charge any administrative feeds to the fund.