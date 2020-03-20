Plainville Senior Center closed indefinitely; Some services available

Following the guidelines of the Plainville-Southington Health District and the Town of Plainville, the Senior Center is closed for two weeks effective March 17 and will evaluate re-opening on an on-going basis.

Senior Center staff, including social worker Stephanie Soucy, will be available Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Staff can also be reached by phone at 860-747-5728 or at the center by appointment.

All classes, activities, events, trips and PEAK Fitness Center have been cancelled as well for two weeks. The nurse will be available for her scheduled appointments for footcare, ear cleaning and tests. Please call 860-747-5728 to cancel.

Dial-A-Ride is running mornings only to non-emergency medical appointments, grocery shopping, banks and pharmacies. If you wish to make an appointment for a ride, call 860-589-6968.

Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered by CW Resources and Senior Center Staff and volunteers.

Please call the Senior Center at 860-747-5728 if you have any questions or concerns.