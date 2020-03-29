SHS Wall of Honor ceremony postponed

The annual Southington High School Wall of Honor ceremony is being postponed from April 22 to a date in October. Once the 2020-2021 school year starts, Wall of Honor officials will select a date for the ceremony.

The ceremony honors SHS students who have graduated and gone on to do great things with their careers and livelihoods. In addition, the committee is honoring military men and women who gave their lives in combat in World War II.

For more information about the SHS Wall of Honor visit www.southingtonschools.org/schools/high-school/southington-high/shs-celebrations/wall-of-honor or contact Bob Brown at chopin7777@aol.com or 860-621-0416.

