United Way to honor locals at May 8 awards dinner

United Way of Southington has announced its largest fundraiser of the year with its annual dinner set for Friday, May 8, at 7 p.m., at the Aqua Turf. The event traditionally attracts a large crowd and this year, the dinner will honor persons or organizations that have supported United Way or assisted those individuals and families in town.

Scheduled to be honored are C&R Development owned by Curtis Robinson, a local resident whose company is well known for monetary gifts to non-profits and organizations; Liberty Bank for its continued financial support of United Way and community projects; Hartford Healthcare, a valued annual supporter of United Way, and Coca-Cola Beverage Northeast for sponsorship of numerous community projects.

The theme again for the dinner this year is “Southington’s Best Kept Secret,” emphasizing United Way’s continued promotion to educate residents about the function and successes of the organization.

The dinner will feature casual dress, a silent auction, games, dancing and open bar. The dinner is a tribute to annual donors, sponsors and volunteers and is an annual tribute to previous and current donors. The annual dinner kicks off the 2020 campaign to raise funding for the programs it supports in town.

Throughout the year, United Way volunteers sponsor numerous events raising funds that are then allocated to nine organizations that serve only Southington residents. Since 1926, United Way has operated with local volunteers and has donated thousands of dollars to assist local families and needy individuals.

“We cannot emphasize enough the importance of community support,” said executive director Jack Eisenmann in a press release. “We do this for Southington people and our volunteers are committed to United Way annually.”

United Way officers and board members meet monthly at its new office at the Southington Business Center in downtown Southington.

“We have a larger office, more volunteers and a passion to continue raising funds to support our valued agencies that continue to assist our Southington residents,” said United Way of Southington president Rob Flood in a press release.

Volunteer committees are currently raising funds, prizes and soliciting ads for the United Way’s second booklet highlighting the yearly events and ads from local businesses.

Funds raised from donors and events are appropriated to nine agencies that support Southington residents throughout the year.

“Our volunteers work hard throughout the year to maintain our annual financial goals to keep these agencies operating for local people,” said Flood in a press release.

Call (860) 628-4565 for tickets. Tables of 10 are $1,000 and sponsors are welcomed.