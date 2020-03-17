The City of Bristol announced today that the public should conduct business at City Hall via phone or the website in order to comply with the latest governor’s orders to reduce people gathering in large groups. “The vast majority of our services are available online or via the mail,” stated Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu in a press release. “We need to keep our workforce healthy and really need to reduce the foot traffic within the building.”

In light of the evolving situation regarding coronavirus, the City has established a Bristol All-Heart Hotline for Bristol residents in need of social services or other support during this public health emergency. The phone number is: 860-584-6253.

“The hotline is structured for residents who are confined to their home, are elderly and thus at risk if they go to the grocery store, people with transportation issues, families who can’t reach the School Food Distribution Sites, and other situations,” said the Mayor in a press release. “Also, individuals under these circumstances can call and leave a message with their name, phone number (email if applicable) and their specific need. They will then be matched with a volunteer to assist with their necessities.”

The City is compiling a list of interested volunteers to assist during this crisis. For persons interested in volunteering, please send an email with their name and cell phone number to MayorsOffice@bristolct.gov.

“Local shelters are also working to help the less fortunate and are looking for donations that include single serve individually packaged items that can be distributed,” said Councilwoman Mary Fortier in a press release. “Monetary donations are also an option for those who are able.”

Drop-off of non-perishable food donations may be done to the following locations:

The Agape House, 43 School Street, rear of Bridge Community Church

Brian’s Angels, 99 Summer Street, rear of Prospect Methodist Church

Vincent DePaul Shelter, 19 Jacob Street

Salvation Army, 19 Stearns Street

Zion Lutheran Church, Meals for Neighbors program, 27 Judd Street

Necessities Cupboard, 409 Broad Street

A “Fill the Bus” event is crucial to how this non-profit fills its shelves. Volunteers will be at the 409 Broad Street location on MARCH 28TH collecting donations. Wish List: Tuna, Chef Boyardee, Dinty Moore Beef Stew, Vienna sausage, Corned Beef Hash, Soup, Cereal/Oatmeal, Pasta, Pasta Sauce, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Rice, Beans, Mac & Cheese and HAMS for Easter dinner.

The City staff has created a Reference List of the most intensive use of services:

ASSESSOR’S OFFICE —860-584-6240

The Elderly Homeowners and Disabled homeowners credit applications are being taken and it is anticipated that due to COVID-19 the State of Connecticut will extend the filing period past May 15, 2020. Elderly Renters and Disabled rent relief programs open April 1, and documents need to be filed before Sept. 30. People are encouraged to not come to City Hall in April. Delaying the submission of the required paperwork will not affect your payment, or when your payment is received. Seamless document filings are available online: www.bristolct.gov/assessor then click on the “Quick Link Forms”. Call assessment staff if you need assistance filing the paperwork online.

BUILDING DEPARTMENT —860-584-6215

The Building Dept. is directing applicants to use the online permitting system to limit in person interaction. The inspectors are asking if anyone is sick at the property prior to conducting an inspection. www.bristolct.viewpointcloud.com.

CITY CLERK’S OFFICE —860-584-6200, ext. 0, or townclerk@bristolct.gov

Many services in the Town Clerk’s office are available by mail, telephone, or on-line. Vital records, such as birth, death and marriage copies can be requested by mail. Dog licenses can also be obtained through the mail. Land records and the Charter and Code of Ordinances are available on-line and can be viewed on the Town Clerk’s web page. Call the Town Clerk’s office and we can guide you on how to get the service you need. Marriage licenses can be done on-line. Contact the Town Clerk’s office to make an appointment to take your oath. The staff would be in the office and can answer questions by telephone, e-mail, and mail.

BOARD OF EDUCATION —www.bristol.k12.ct.us

The City and Board of Education are working in partnership to ensure that students have 10 days’ worth of assignments. This was provided online and in hard copy packets to those who do not have internet access at home. There are three food distribution points for School based breakfast and lunch at Bristol Eastern High School, Bristol Central High School and Rockwell Park. Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BRISTOL FIRE DEPARTMENT —860-584-8100

The Fire Department is suspending surveys to local businesses until March 31st. The health and safety of firefighters is critical and the department needs to limit their potential exposures. The fire houses are also not open for the public to visit the firefighters or see the trucks.

BRISTOL HOUSING AUTHORITY —860-582-6313 or www.bristolhousing.org/index.htm

The Bristol Housing Authority has closed their offices to the public until further notice. Business will be conducted via telephone. For more information review their website and/or Facebook Page. No visitors are allowed at D.J. Komanestky Estates, a congregate program facility.

PARKS & RECREATION, YOUTH & COMMUNITY SERVICES —860-584-6160

The Parks, Recreation Youth and Community Services programs have cancelled programs and the Dennis Malone Aquatics Center (DMAC) will also be closed effective March 17 until further notice. The Department will be using this time as DMAC’s “shut down” to do a deep clean instead of it happening at the end of August as it usually does.

All City Parks will remain open at this time. Extra sanitation is being conducted on park playground equipment and facilities. If you utilize park space we encourage you to practice social distancing and engage in activities like hiking, bike riding, meditation, and exploring nature. Please visit the Parks website at www.bristolrec.com for a complete list of parks and other updates. You can also visit the departments Facebook page for the latest updates.

BRISTOL PUBLIC LIBRARY —860-584-7787

The Main Library at 5 High Street and Manross Library in Forestville will be closed to the public but staff work their regular shifts and provide phone, email, and online service to patrons for the next two weeks, effective March 16, 2020. If you have any items currently checked out, please keep them at home until after we reopen. There will be no late fees charged during this time (this includes 7-day items). Digital materials are available for checkout 24/7 from our website.

FREE WIFI will be available in the parking lot of the Main Library.

BRISTOL POLICE, 131 North Main Street —860-584-3011

The Bristol Police Department is requesting that anyone looking to obtain police reports or have any questions pertaining to our Records Division contact us by phone, fax or email.

Phone Number- 860-584-3061- Fax Number- 860-584-3847 – Email: BPDrecords@bristolct.gov

The Bristol Police Department Records Division will notify the requestor by the contact method the requester selects of the cost for the record and arrange for delivery and payment of the record.

Accident reports can be accessed online: www.buycrash.com/en/quick_search/select_state

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms or symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, we are asking that you contact the Department by phone for other police related business: 860-584-3011. The Police Dept. is practicing social distancing in an attempt to protect the public and our employees from any potential exposure to illnesses. If you have an emergency, please call 911

BRISTOL PUBLIC WORKS —860-584-6125 or www.bristolct.gov/220/Public-Works

The Public Works Department has the vast majority of its services online. Please visit the website or call them to inquire if your transaction can be done online. The City is waiving the credit card transaction convenience fee for those seeking to purchase or renew their Yard Waste Stickers in order to encourage online purchases.

www.bristolct.seamlessdocs.com/f/yardwaste. Citizens can sign up for their yearly yard waste.

www.ct-bristol2.civicplus.com/945/Transfer-Station-Add-Funds-or-Renewal. Citizens can renew and also add money online to their Transfer Station account.

www.bristolct.gov/547/Make-a-Misc-Payment. Additional Rubbish barrel, yard waste barrel, Bulk pickup all can be filled out and done online.

www.bristolct.gov/738/Report. Every issue can be reported online.

BRISTOL SENIOR CENTER —860-584-7895

The Bristol Senior Center will be closed with all activities and classes cancelled until March 30, 2020. Congregate meal program will now be served as meals to go only effective immediately. Meals on Wheels is also operating.

TAX COLLECTOR —860-584-6270

The most convenient and efficient way to pay taxes is by check sent via the USPS to Tax Collector, City of Bristol, PO Box 1040, Bristol, CT 06011-1040. Taxpayers can also pay online from home at www.bristolct.gov by ACH (checking account at $1.00 fee per bill) or credit card (MasterCard, Visa, and Discover). There is an additional fee of 2.95% if paying by credit card. Fees are charged by FastPay. To avoid a lien being placed on your Real Estate, payment must be made prior to May 29, 2020. Real estate tax bills for property with an unpaid balance of any amount will have a lien placed on June 1, per State Statute Sec. 12-173 and that lien will be filed in the land records in the City Clerk’s Office. This will become a permanent town record. Delinquent real estate taxes can be paid with a personal check but any liens involved will only be released after payment in full and 15 business days have passed.

Taxpayers are able to view taxes paid for calendar year 2019 for the IRS through www.bristolct.gov on the Main Page go to Citizen Help Center box, Pay online, select tax payments, enter last name space first name, click IRS payment records for 2019, then hit Search, on the next page place a check mark in the boxes that you want, then hit VIEW IRS box. This will give you a listing of taxes paid in 2019.

BRISTOL REGISTRAR OF VOTERS —860-584-6165

Citizens can register to vote, change their addresses or change party affiliation online. www.voterregistration.ct.gov/OLVR/welcome.do

BRISTOL WATER & SEWER DEPT. —860-584-4200

The Water Dept. lobby is closed effective March 16th. All transactions can be handled at the Drive-Thru Window. The Water Dept. customers are also encouraged to use our Free On-Line Payment system through our website or at the following link: www.invoicecloud.com/portal/(S(kclliy1gxr24la54jilx3fso))/2/Site2.aspx?G=14407d2c-3f1d-4390-bcd1-7cab628668d6