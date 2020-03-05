Finance board hears public comment on 2020-21 budget

The board of finance held their budget public hearing on March 2 at DePaolo Middle School. Several elected town officials along with town and school staff were present in the audience, along with a handful of residents. Just three residents offered commentary on the budget.

“Every member of the BOF is committed to collaborating with all stakeholders, assessing the economy, asking questions, seeking input, serving as a voice of reason, and ultimately making a fiscally responsible recommendation to the town council,” said BOF chair John Leary. “We are committed to being a government that respects, works for, and is accountable to its citizens.”

The total budget request, between the board of education and the general government, is $160.1 million, which is $7.2 million more than the current year. The increase includes $2.9 million from the rainy-day fund to purchase the municipal center building—a referendum question voters approved in the 2019 election.

The BOE is seeking an increase of $2.8 million, or 2.8%. The general government is seeking an increase of $1.4 million, or 2.7%, net the use of the rainy-day fund for the purchase of the municipal center.

The grand list saw a growth of 2.2% and will provide $2.7 million in tax revenue to the town.

Advertisement

“This grand list growth reduces the tax increase that would have otherwise been required to cover new spending,” said Leary. “We are thankful to have such growth and credit those who made it happen.”

The combined impact on the mill rate is an increase of 0.45 mills or $1.9 million, or 1.47%. A home appraised at $200,000 will see an annual property tax increase of $63, or 1.5%.

One resident, a business owner in downtown Southington, spoke in favor of funding two new police officers.

“The police have been grossly understaffed for years,” she said. She pointed out that as the population has increased, so has traffic to the roads, adding to the workload of town departments such as the police department. “We need incremental increases to support the increase in demand for services.”

The business owner also urged that more ample parking is needed in downtown Southington, especially handicapped parking spaces.

Two residents who spoke during the public hearing largely focused on spending for education. One resident referred to the budget process as a “recipe,” creating an analogy. He said the key ingredient is qualified teachers.

“The number one indicator of student success is having highly qualified teachers,” he said. “The BOE’s budget is asking for support for hiring qualified teachers.”

He said, by hiring additional teachers, particularly for special education, the school system will save money by keeping students within the district.

Another resident, a mother of two young children, asked for the BOF to support the BOE’s budget. She said, between daycare costs and various fundraisers for which she donates to support school programs, she reaches into her own pockets to help fund public education.

“I gladly accept the additional $63 a year in taxes in order to support our education system,” she said. “I have spent far more than that on donations.”

BOE chair Terri Carmody said the BOE’s budget proposal maintains current level of services.

“It is always the goal of the BOE to support its programs and prepare our students to be college- and career-ready,” she said. “Supporting education will produce students who will become participatory, successful adults who will be able to compete in a world that has become very competitive.”

Carmody said one of the greatest assets of any community is to have a successful school system.

Town manager Mark Sciota said his budget proposal is the culmination of three months of town departments working together. Along with the two new police officers and the purchase of the municipal center, a large portion of the increase to the general government comes from funding for roads, bridges, sidewalks, roofs, and other general maintenance to town properties that he said have been somewhat neglected over the years.

“I think this budget does what we need it to do,” he said. “It gives taxpayers a reasonable number, and also does things that I think are viable to the town—increasing when it comes to staffing, and keeping up with upgrades to not only our infrastructure but also to our roads.”

The BOF will now review the budget, and adopt a complete budget at their March 25 meeting. The town council will then hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on April 27 at the municipal center. The council will adopt the budget on May 11, and the BOF will fix the mill rate on May 13.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Roy, email her at News@SouthingtonObserver.com.