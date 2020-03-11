Governor issues public health emergency amid COVID-19

Gov. Ned Lamont declared a public health emergency and a civil preparedness emergency on Tuesday, March 10, in response to the recently confirmed cases of COVID-19, or Coronavirus, in the State of Connecticut. Both the public health emergency and civil preparedness emergency “shall remain in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, unless terminated earlier” by the governor.

“I hereby authorize and direct the Commissioner of Public Health to delegate the powers regarding isolation or quarantine to municipal and district directors of public health.,” Lamont said in a statement. “Municipalities, local health officials, and local education officials are directed to follow previously issued guidance and apply relevant principles of risk management to decisions about whether to cancel, modify, or postpone large gatherings, public events, or travel.”

According to CT.gov, “the emergency declarations provide the governor with the authority to take specific, swift actions determined necessary to protect the safety and health of residents in the state, including the temporary suspension of certain state laws and regulations.”

One such impact could allow some consumers and businesses whose travel is impacted by the outbreak to benefit from travel insurance and other related coverage. The Connecticut Insurance Department is in the process of contacting insurance companies, notifying them of the signed declaration, and “monitoring their compliance with the terms of their policies.” Another impact could be the triggering of the state law prohibiting profiteering during emergencies, the violations of which are considered to be “an unfair or deceptive practice” and violators may be subject to fines or other action from the Department of Consumer Protection and the Office of the Attorney General.

To be kept up to date with the latest COVID-19 information, residents are encouraged to visit the Plainville-Southington Health District website at www.PSHD.org, and the State of Connecticut website at www.CT.gov/coronavirus.

Advertisement