Increased visitor restrictions go into effect at Bristol Hospital

Bristol Hospital announced increased visitor restrictions today. As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, no visitors under 18 will be allowed, except significant others for maternity.

All individuals entering Bristol Hospital will be screened in the main lobby for flu-like symptoms (fever above 100 degrees, cough, shortness of breath), exposure to COVID-19, or travel, including on cruise ships.

When patients are being discharged, they will be brought to the main lobby upon transportation arrival.

Visitors

Patient units on inpatient floors F and G, the Barnes Behavioral Health Unit, the Senior Behavioral Health Unit and the Intensive Care Unit will not allow visitors. Compassionate care exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis by the nursing supervisor

First Birthing Center

For families at First Birthing Center, only one visitor will be allowed per patient, to be determined by the mother of the infant. No children (including siblings) will be allowed.

Outpatient Diagnostic Services

Patients coming for outpatient diagnostic testing may be accompanied by one person, but all individuals coming for diagnostic testing will be screened in the main lobby.

Patients who meet criteria for exclusion will be escorted by staff from the lobby to the diagnostic services department to evaluate the needs for tests.

For more information, visit www.bristolhealth.org