Soup kitchen closes for virus; food pantry to stay open

Meals for Neighbors soup kitchen officials announced that they will be closed until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak. The kitchen is located at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church at 27 Judd St. in Bristol.

“As some of you know, we rely on a dedicated group of volunteers to operate Meals for Neighbors, especially preparing dinners in our soup kitchen,” officials said in a press release. “Those same volunteers are mostly seniors and retirees, the group most vulnerable to the Covid-19 virus. Thus, in an abundance of caution, our soup kitchen will close for dinner until further notice.”

The food pantry will remain open and expand to four days per week, Mondays through Thursdays, from 10 a.m to 10:30 a.m. Groceries will be pre-packed and distributed in the parking lot, similar to a drive thru. No appointments are necessary.

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding,” officials said in the release. “Stay safe and stay healthy.”

For more information, visit www.bristolzion.org

Advertisement