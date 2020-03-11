State, local officials take measures to contain COVID-19

Governor Ned Lamont on Tuesday signed declarations invoking both a civil public emergency and a public health emergency in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Earlier in the day, the CIAC canceled winter sports postseasons on the heels of an Ivy League announcement that Yale would suspend its sports teams.

After weeks of tracking the virus spread since it first appeared in Wuhan, China, reaction escalated quickly at the start of this week.

The emergency declarations provide the governor with the authority to take specific, swift actions determined necessary to protect the safety and health of residents in the state, including the temporary suspension of certain state laws and regulations.

The governor’s declarations require that the state insurance department notify travel insurance companies about the emergency and monitor their compliance with the terms of their policies. It also triggers price gouging laws, and makes clear that municipal leaders have emergency powers to mitigate disasters and emergencies.

On the eve of the governor’s announcement, Southington Town Councilors heard a presentation from the public health department. At Monday’s meeting, officials reviewed their prevention efforts for the coronavirus, which has caused national concern over the last few weeks.

By Tuesday afternoon, the superintendent of schools had issued a release to parents regarding recommendations from the governor’s emergency operations center, stating that other states and communities wished they “had done more and done it sooner.”

Superintendent Tim Connellan said the emergency operations center has recommended that schools postpone or cancel activities that involve large groups of 100 or more individuals. In addition, the Southington school system is also cancelling upcoming field trips. The center also is urging the use of all preventative health measures identified by the CDC, department of public health and local health departments, and preparations for possible school closings.

“In Southington, we have been engaged in planning for the past three weeks and have been proactive,” said Connellan in his letter to parents. Deep cleanings are being conducted in both the schools and in transportation.

Administration is preparing for maintenance of learning, should school closings become a reality.

“At this point, it is my understanding from state officials that school closings are likely to occur,” said Connellan in the letter. “We do not know when those closings might happen.”

At Monday’s presentation, Shane Lockwood, director of public health at the Plainville-Southington Regional Health District, said there have been two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state of Connecticut out of 56 total individuals tested. Worldwide, there have been 110,000 cases reported. Many are in various stages of the disease, but 65,000 have recovered.

Lockwood said the best way to prevent the coronavirus is to take personal precautions “that we learned in kindergarten.” Hand-washing, covering the mouth when sneezing or coughing, avoiding touching of the face and staying away from others when sick are all precautionary methods Lockwood urges residents take.

According to the CDC, “The virus is thought to spread mainly between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet) through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes,” state officials. “It also may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes.”

The health department has been in constant contact with not only town departments but also with state, regional and federal agencies to stay up to date. The department has also been in contact with the medical community including the Hospital of Central Connecticut, which has created a 24/7 hotline—(800) 972-8100—for residents to call with questions about the virus (860-972-8100).

“While this is scary and new, planning for pandemics is not new to the health district,” Lockwood said.. “We have created plans, drills and exercises that we have updated along the way.”

He said the department will continue to watch and adapt to new information as it becomes available.

“We have the supplies and the funding we need to handle this,” he said. “We are in good shape.”

Lockwood said, based on history of diseases, he would expect the coronavirus to have different waves.

“This is brand new, and I can’t give exact estimates,” he said. “But, I do plan on dealing with this for at least a year, though I hope I’m wrong.”

Lockwood said the disease acts in many ways like the typical flu. In conversations with the medical community, Lockwood encouraged residents to call their doctors and explain symptoms first before rushing to the hospital and overcrowding medical centers.

Stay up to date with current information by visiting the health department website at www.PSHD.org, www.CDC.gov and www.CT.gov.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Sheridan Roy, email her at News@SouthingtonObserver.com.