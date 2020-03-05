The wind beneath our (Dirt Style) wings: J. Timothy’s Taverne celebrates 40th anniversary

“It’s been an incredible journey. It’s been an absolutely incredible journey,” said James Welch, who along with his partner Tim Adams, opened the popular restaurant J. Timothy’s Taverne four decades ago. Last Wednesday, the duo celebrated the 40-year milestone with a birthday bash attended by hundreds of people who helped to make J. Timothy’s the local landmark it is today.

Welch recalled opening night—Feb. 26, 1980—when only 27 people came through the front doors, and they only had about two employees. Today, the Taverne employees 135 people and is recognized nationally for their “Dirt Style” wings.

The owner recounted how the famous wings came to be, saying that the trend caught on little by little, after people noticed one customer in particular—a member of their softball team nicknamed “Dirt”—asking for his chicken wings to be re-fried and re-sauced after leaving them unattended for too long.

“It just kind of caught on, and everybody said, ‘I want my wings like Dirt has them.’ It didn’t happen overnight, but little by little, it just caught on and it took on a life of its own,” said Welch. Last year, he said, J. Timothy’s served around 630,000 pounds of chicken wings, and approximately 75% of them were Dirt Style.

Some of the popularity of the food must be credited to opening chef, John Huwe, who was with the J. Timothy’s family for 37 years before leaving due to his health. In 2017, Huwe lost his battle to cancer, and his J. Timothy’s family knew they would use the 40th anniversary as a way to honor his legacy.

Nikki Vinci, head of marketing, explained that the Taverne team started a scholarship fund through Plainville High School. Starting in 2020, a Plainville High School student planning to attend a Connecticut college or university, with an interest in small business or entrepreneurship will be eligible for the scholarship. She explained that PHS would select the student, and J. Timothy’s would donate the funds in Huwe’s memory.

“We decided a while ago that we needed to honor the legacy of John Huwe,” said Nikki Vinci, head of marketing. “John raised his family here in Plainville. He moved from Pennsylvania in 1979 to come here to open the restaurant. He raised his family here in town, they went to Planville schools, and his son still lives here. That’s why we wanted to do something local.”

All of the proceeds gathered during the 40th anniversary celebration would go to the scholarship fund.

“The success and longevity of J. Timothy’s Taverne starts with the efforts of their incredible team, led by partners Tim Adams and Jim Welch,” said Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association in a release. “40 years in our industry is an incredible accomplishment, a testament to, not only their years of delivering top notch food and service, but also their commitment to the community.”

J. Timothy’s Taverne at 143 New Britain Avenue in Plainville is open seven days a week beginning at 11:30 a.m., each day.

