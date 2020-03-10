Winter state tournaments in all sports canceled by CIAC

All remaining state tournament games have been canceled due to concerns over the Coronavirus. This affects boys and girls basketball, hockey and swimming.

STATEMENT FROM CIAC:

Due to continuing concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) CIAC has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of its winter championship tournaments.

The decision was made in light of discussions with numerous agencies and considering the circumstances of our member schools, our championship venues, and weighing the health and safety of our student-athletes, parents, and fans given the uncertainty that surrounds the spread of this virus.

