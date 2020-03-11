5th annual Good Deeds Week, March 29 to April 4

For the fifth year in a row, Southington residents are being encouraged to participate in the Southington Town Wide Effort to Promote Success (STEPS) “Good Deeds Week” from March 29 to April 4.

Good Deeds Week is an effort to promote the search institute’s developmental asset No. 9: “Service to Others,” and make the Southington community an even better place to live.

“This is a great community-wide initiative for Southington,” said STEPS advisory board member and one of the coordinators of Good Deeds Week, Mark Pooler, in a press release. “In the challenging times we live in and the heated political climate, I think it is important for us to remember we can all come together around a common cause and that should be kindness for one another.”

Since 2007, Good Deeds Day has been a global movement that has united over 60 countries around the world in doing good deeds. Millions of people and thousands of organizations and businesses worldwide have united together every year to do good and volunteer, putting into practice the simple idea that every person can do a good deed, be it large or small, to improve the lives of others and positively impact the world.

STEPS has expanded the concept to make it a week-long effort of service to others and spreading good will throughout the community.

Advertisement

“I like to get our leadership staff from the YMCA out that week and into the community to help others. It is great to spend time together helping others and doing some teambuilding,” said Pooler in a press release.

For the last few years, STEPS initiated the week-long celebration of doing good deeds.

“Not only do we have individuals and families in the community participate but each school in the Southington Public School System participates through their Asset Building Classrooms team as well,” said STEPS youth prevention coordinator Kelly Leppard in a press release. “’Service to others’ is one of the 40 developmental assets that help our youth understand the value in helping others.”

To participate in Good Deeds Week, sign the pledge, available at southingtonsteps.org, gooddeedsweek and complete a random act of kindness the week of March 29 to April 4. Good Deeds Week participants are encouraged to take a picture of their good deed and send it to the Southington STEPS Facebook page or email them to southingtonsteps@gmail. com. Use hashtags #GoodDeedsWeekwith-STEPS, #DoGood and #DoingGood.

For more info contact the STEPS Coalition at SouthingtonSTEPS@gmail.com or (860) 276-6285. Learn more about the global movement at good-deeds-day.org.