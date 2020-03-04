Southington chamber to begin offering retirement benefits to members

By HARRISON CONNERY REPUBLICAN-AMERICAN

The Southington Chamber of Commerce is offering retirement plans to its member businesses.

The chamber signed a contract with Northshire Consulting, a local investment advisory firm, to manage its association retirement plan, a new kind of retirement plan authorized by the U.S. Department of Labor last July.

“One of the things we hear from small businesses is they have trouble recruiting and retaining their employees because they’re up competitively against bigger businesses sometimes who have the resources to provide these types of programs,” said Brian Williams, president of Northshire Consulting. “This is that opportunity for these smaller businesses to really roll out a competitive 401(k) program that’s on par with any of the big companies.”

Association retirement plans allow small businesses to pool their resources, allowing them to reduce administrative costs by outsourcing the management of their employees’ 401(k) plans. It also gives them greater leverage when negotiating with financial institutions and service providers. The end result is that small companies can offer retirement plans that rival those of larger institutions. Northshire, founded in 2018, is a Southington chamber member. Williams is the sole employee.

“Brian is the perfect example of a member who got involved in the chamber and took the next step to find a way to help us then share that with the rest of the business community,” said Barbara Coleman-Hekeler, president of the Southington Chamber of Commerce.

Williams said that small businesses spend 50-70 hours a year managing retirement plans. He said association plans don’t come with more restrictions than typical employer based plans.

Locally, the Waterbury Regional Chamber has no plans to offer an association plan to its members, according to Membership Services and Communications Director Julie Donato.

JoAnn Ryan, president and CEO of the Northwest Connecticut Chamber of Commerce, said the organization has been exploring the potential of offering an ARP but has no timetable as to when it might do so.

“We have been researching this for the last six months, ” Ryan said. “We will probably be embarking on a similar project.”

Approximately 38 million workers nationwide don’t have access to an employer-sponsored retirement savings plan, according to a 2018 study by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Eighty-five percent of employees at companies with 100 or more workers were found to have been offered a retirement plan, compared to 53% of employees at companies with fewer than 100 employees.

We’re just rolling out so we’re starting at zero dollars but we’ve had some pretty good interest,” Williams said. “It’s priced competitively right from the start, it’s priced around a $25-$30 million plan, so essentially any business whose got a 401(k) program under that number, it would make sense for them to look at this program.”

Participation in the plan is not limited to businesses in Southington or to the chamber’s roughly 300 members, though companies will have to join the chamber to qualify for the plan. Base membership starts at $325 per year.

“As the plan begins to grow, the cost will go down for everybody,” said Williams.