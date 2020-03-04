Plainville police blotter for the March 6 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Feb. 21 to Wednesday, Feb. 26:
- Wade L. Mitchell, 66, of 40 Hughes St., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 21, and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Matthew Oshana, 22, of 11 Bel Aire Drive, Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 22, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and making an improper turn.
- Norman Fritz, 34, of 1595 Mount Vernon Road, Southington, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 23, and charged with second degree threatening, disorderly conduct, and possession of controlled substance.
- Scott Arnone, 49, of 15 Earl St., Manchester, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 24, and charged with having minimal insurance, and operation or parking of an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Ewa Rodowicz, 44, of 251 Cooke St., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 24, and charged with violation of a protective order.
- Joshua J. Dominique, 26, of 60 Court St., New Britain, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 25, and charged with failure to respond to a violation.
- Gary J. LaMarre, 61, of 234 East St., Plainville, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 25, and charged with violation of probation.
- Christopher Sadowski, 33, of 60 Partridge Lane, Berlin, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 26, and charged with first degree robbery, fifth degree larceny, and first degree reckless endangerment.
