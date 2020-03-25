Plainville police blotter for the March 27 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Tuesday, March 10 to Friday, March 20:
- Arthur M. Esposito, 51, of 44 Redding St., Hartford, was arrested on Tuesday, March 10, and charged with fifth degree larceny.
- Gladys Medina, 50, of 5 Twining St., Plainville, was arrested on Wednesday, March 11, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, and improper use of license or marker.
- James B. Allen, 31, of 100 Prospect St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 13, and charged with violation of a protective order.
- Melissa K. Buono, 37, of 31 Orchard Road, Farmington, was arrested on Saturday, March 14, and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Timothy M. DeRosier, 35, of 31 Orchard Road Farmington, was arrested on Saturday, March 14, and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Judy Florance, 63, of 182 Westwood Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, March 14, and charged with having minimal insurance, and operation or parking an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Ryan C. Proffitt, 33, of 34 Colonial Court, Plainville was arrested on Saturday, March 14, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.
- Luis A. Salaman, 18, of 1B Charter Oak Ave., East Haven, was arrested on Wednesday, March 18, and charged with possession of less than one half ounce of a cannabis-type substance, improper use of license or marker, having minimal insurance, operation or parking an unregistered motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle without a license, and following too closely resulting in an accident.
- Jacquiline Luna, 39, of 11 Park St., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, March 19, and charged with creating a public disturbance.
- Marcin Kmita, 40, of 13 Loomis Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, March 20, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.
- Dylan N. Martin, 27, of 178 North Street, Bristol, was arrested on Friday, March 20, and charged with two counts of violation of a protective order.
Advertisement