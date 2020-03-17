Police records only available through the mail due to virus outbreak

Southington police announced that, until further notice the department is requesting that citizens who would like to obtain a police report email their requests to Recordsrequests@southingtonpolice.org. The records division will acknowledge receipt, review the request, and arrange payment before mailing records.

“This is being done in an effort to reduce the possibility of both citizens and employees being exposed to the COVID-19 virus,“ officials said in a press release.

The department is also limiting the dates and time in which fingerprints will be done for applicants. Board of education and childcare applicants can be printed on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 1 and 3 p.m. Pistol Permit applicants can be printed on Sundays between 9 and 11 a.m.

“If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms or symptoms of the COVID-19 virus we are asking that you contact us by phone. We are practicing social distancing in an attempt to protect the public and our employees from any potential exposure to illnesses,” said officials in a press release. “If you have an emergency please call 911.”

Updates on services will be made as information is obtained and evaluated.

