Southington police blotter for the March 27 edition

The Southington Police Department announced the following incidents from Thursday, March 5 to Sunday, March 15:
Thursday, March 5
- Devin Bradley Aberger, 18, of 16 Chaffee Ln., Southington, was charged with possession less than one half ounce of marijuana and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Friday, March 6
- Mark Ouellette, 57, of 325 Hill St., Waterbury, was charged with possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monday, March 9
- Kamil Jez, 24, of 7D Queen Terrace, Southington, was charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to display plates.
Tuesday, March 10
Advertisement
- Summer Jackson, 21, of 129 Woodland St., Bristol, was charged with disorderly conduct.
- Ryan Patrick Williams, 30, of 138 Pleasant St., New Britain, was charged with fifth degree larceny.
- Anthony Rivera, 36, of 662 Farmington Ave., Hartford, was charged with second degree failure to appear, sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- James Rarick, 40, of 203 Cedar Grove Rd., Selkirk, New York, was charged with second degree breach of peace, first degree intimidation and third degree assault.
- Hiren Patel, 27, of 1845 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Southington, was charged with second offence operating under the influence, illegal operation of a vehicle under suspension, and failure to drive in proper lane.
Wednesday, March 11
- Michael Pahl, 32, of 408 Main St., Southington, was charged with first degree failure to appear and two charges of second degree failure to appear.
- Chad Accarpio, 30, of 21 Liberty St., Southington, was charged with risk of injury and disorderly conduct.
Friday, March 13
- Cameron Johnstone, 26, of 15 Manor Rd., Plantsville, was charged with second degree harassment.
- Zarhia White-Gray, 20, of 15 Chestnut St., Rye, New York, was charged with interfering with officers.
Saturday, March 14
- Jamison Clegg, 30, of 122 Marlene St., Bristol, was charged with interfering with officers.
Sunday, March 15
- Erek Blaschke, 40, of 306 Spring Lake Rd., Southington, was charged with possession of greater than one half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- George Randall, 37, of 38 Central Ave., Bristol, was charged with sixth degree larceny.