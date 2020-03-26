State police employees test positive for COVID-19

As of Wednesday, March 25, the Connecticut State Police report four confirmed cases of COVID-19 among their employees, including troopers from Troop G in Bridgeport, Troop L in Litchfield and the training academy in Meriden, along with a recruit from the 129th training troop (training remotely).

Since symptom onset, they were all placed in self quarantine.

“The department is pleased to report that all of these individuals are doing well, in good spirits, and expected to make a full recovery,” officials said in a press release. “We continue to remind our employees and the public to maintain social distancing rules, wash

your hands often for at least 20 seconds, cough/sneeze into your elbow, and Stay Home, Stay Safe if you can.”

Related