State police release an update about the coronavirus

Connecticut State Police released an update on the coronavirus for the public on Tuesday.

“We know many of you here in Connecticut are concerned with the coronavirus,” said officials in a video clip. “Connecticut state troopers are trained to handle all types of an emergencies, however, we may not have all the answers when it comes to this virus.”

The state of Connecticut has a dedicated website at ct.gov/coronavirus that has all the latest information. The public may also call 2-1-1 or visit 211.org. In addition, visit the Center for Disease Control website at cdc.gov.

“Any of these options will tell you what you need to know, how to protect yourself, and what to do if you feel ill during these uncertain times,” said state police in the clip. “If you have questions or concerns, please utilize any of those options. Your Connecticut State Troopers remain committed to your safety and welfare.”

To watch the PSA, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TrA1RGMJaPrkLmPUIxRnqHEX9oMqIaO4/view?usp=sharing

