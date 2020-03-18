BOE addresses arrest for locker room photos at PHS

On Monday, March 9, officials from the Plainville Police Department announced that detectives aided investigators from the Department of Homeland Security in executing a federal search and seizure warrant at a home in Plainville.

In a release from the U.S. Attorney District of Connecticut, it was announced that Kyle Fasold, 49, of Plainville, was arrested on Friday, March 6, and charged with charges relating to the production of child pornography.

During the search, investigators were said to find and seize “numerous electronic items, including an Apple iPhone X. Preliminary forensic analysis of the iPhone revealed multiple video files and an image file of girls changing in a locker room.” It is alleged that Fasold produced the videos and image himself.

During the Board of Education meeting held on Monday, March 9, town manager Robert Lee read a statement explaining the situation and the ongoing investigation and said that, “Fasold had been secretly recording young girls in various stages of undress at his home and in a women’s locker room at Plainville High School. As of this date, the evidence shows that the recordings at the Plainville High School likely began in May of 2018.”

“When we became aware of this on Friday [March 6], we met with the Superintendent of Schools and information is being developed through the weekend and even as late as today,” said Lee.

The investigation is currently still active, and the Department of Homeland Security is working with the Connecticut State Police and Plainville Police Department to identify the victims and notify their families.

All inquiries, Lee said, should be directed to Plainville Chief of Police Matthew Catania, who can be reached by calling (860) 747-1616.