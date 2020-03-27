Obituary: Anita (Guyer) Styring, 94

Anita (Guyer) Styring, 94, of Cromwell and formerly of Southington, made her last curtain call on Saturday, March 21, 2020 after failing health, resulting from a stroke.

Anita was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, April 5, 1925 to the late Alfred “Pete” and Rose (Fecteau) Guyer. She was one of eight children. Anita attended Sacred Heart School, in Laconia and was a telephone operator in New Hampshire and CT for most of her life.

She was a vocalist for many weddings and funerals at Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Church in Laconia and St. Paul’s Church in Franklin, NH. Anita’s life was full and rich. If there was a piano in the room, she’d sit right down and entertain you. When at Naval reunions with her husband, Richard, and there was a big band orchestra, you bet she would be on that stage swinging with the best of them.

One of her crowning achievements was as a performer in Branson, MI, entertaining and honoring the women who served in the military during WWII.

Anita and Richard traveled extensively. She actually made it on The Price is Right stage, hugging her idol, Bob Barker. Unfortunately, she did not make it to the Big Deal. Residing in Destin, Florida, she and her sister, Theresa, started their duo, “Sister’s Two” and also joined the dancing troupe, the Gold Diggers.

Alongside her seven other seven siblings, each playing an instrument, they would entertain local nursing homes, many times adding their children into the “show.” Anita married Richard G. Styring on May 15, 1970, who preceded her in death by 9 months to the day and now joins him for eternity.

Anita and her first husband, Roger Roy, had four daughters: Lynn (Roy) Poire and husband Michael of Sanbornton, NH, Diane Roy Kosicki of Wallingford, CT, Tina Roy of Plantsville, CT, and Karen Roy of Cromwell, CT, the dedicated daughter who was there and cared for our mother for the last 5 1/2 years. She also leaves behind her seven grandchildren, Daniel, Andrew and Peter Hines, Brianna and Rachel Kosicki and Tyler Beauvais and John, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Richard, she was predeceased by her seven siblings.

Anita’s family would like to extend a very special thanks to her personal aides, Rukiya and Alima for their compassion and excellent care.

Donations in Anita’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.

Due to the current Coronavirus concerns, Anita’s life will be celebrated with funeral services at a future date. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.