Obituary: Anna (Bak) Labieniec, 97

Anna (Bak) Labieniec, 97, passed away on March 26th, 2020. She was born in New Britain, CT, March 17th, 1923 to Felix and Klara (Bolko) Bak. Anna was the widow of Lucian who she was married to for nearly 60 years. She was predeceased by her siblings Mary, John, Helen and Joseph. Anna was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and neighbor. She grew up on Governor St. in New Britain where she enjoyed and treasured many happy childhood memories. In her younger days, she worked at New Britain Hospital, Fafnir Bearing (New Britain), Lori Lock (Southington), as well as running a successful catering business. Anna resided in Southington for 60+ years. She was an excellent cook and always loved to feed her family, friends and neighbors. She loved to entertain and hosted many parties and gatherings in her home. She loved the Boston Red Sox, Duke basketball and enjoyed watching all their games on TV. Anna was very proud of her Polish heritage and had the opportunity to visit Poland years ago with her husband Lucian who loved to Polka. Anna found enjoyment talking on the phone and spending time with her friends, family and longtime neighbors: Doris, Bob and Bev – and especially with her nieces, the ‘Silver Queens’. In the final years of her life, she was lovingly cared for by her niece Carol and her caregiver, Aneta. Anna and Aneta formed a lasting friendship and enjoyed many years of cooking together and especially loved speaking Polish. Anna is survived by her loving family members, son Kenneth and wife Laurie of Bristol, son William and wife Tracy of Oakdale, five grandchildren, Joseph, Daniel, Sarah, Jill and Nathan, five great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Due to the unprecedented Coronavirus restrictions currently in place, Anna’s Celebration of Life will be held at Victory Church in Middlefield, CT, at a date and time to be determined. The family would like to thank Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home of New Britain for assisting with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit: https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/

