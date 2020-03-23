Obituary: Diane Elaine Nauss (Raulinaitis), 51

On Friday, March 13, 2020, Diane Elaine Nauss (Raulinaitis), 51, lost her battle with cancer.

Diane was born on December 7, 1968 in Bloomfield, CT to Gerry and Bettye Raulinaitis. She graduated from Bloomfield High School and started a business as a talented Nail Technician with a loyal clientele. Diane relocated to Bristol in 2003, which had been her home for the past 17 years.

Diane had a big heart, loved her family and animals of all kinds, but had a soft spot for her cats, especially the cat she left behind, Luvsbuns. She was known for her sense of humor, on-line shopping, her unshakeable will, and her gentle spirit.

Diane was preceded in death by her mother, Bettye. She is survived by her partner of 22 years David Nolan; her children, Taylor and Ted Nauss; her father Gerry (Linda) Raulinaitis; siblings Jay (Joan) Raulinaitis, Susan (James) Tynan, and Scott (Paula) Raulinaitis; and niece Gabrielle Raulinaitis.

At Diane’s request there will be no service. The family will celebrate her life in a private memorial.

