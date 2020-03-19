Obituary: Frank J. Chesky Jr., 81

Frank J. Chesky Jr., 81, of Bristol, widower of Mary Ann (Hornyak) Chesky, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Born on December 31, 1938, in New Britain, Frank was the son of the late Frank, Sr. and Eulah (Dounouk) Chesky.

At the age of 5, he was a survivor of the Hartford circus fire in 1944 and would later recount stories of that fateful day although he never attended another circus again. He was a graduate of New Britain High School, where he was a member of the football team, including the 1955 state championship team, which went on to play a post-season game at the Orange Bowl in Miami. He went on to enlist in the United States Navy, and proudly served his country aboard the USS Tusk submarine from 1959 to 1962. In 2010, he was inducted into the Holland Club honoring his 50th year of being qualified in submarines.

While attending Central Connecticut State University, he was a police officer for the New Britain and Plainville Police Departments, and he was an accomplished member of the Plainville Revolver Team for many years. Upon graduation, he became a teacher of industrial arts at Bristol Eastern High School for 25 years before retiring. He then went on to start up and run two successful companies before fully retiring in 2019, and traveling the country with Mary Ann in their RV. He was an avid fan of UCONN basketball and loved freshwater and saltwater fishing, but his true passion was tackling new building projects; whether it was building his family’s home in Bristol, restoring antique clocks, working on cars, making his own fishing poles, or helping his children with home projects of their own.

Frank is survived by his son, Frank J. Chesky III, and his husband, Sean Corbello, of Mays Landing, New Jersey; his daughter, Cynthia Ann Chesky, and her fiancé, James Delnero, of Bristol; a brother, James A. Chesky of Selkirk, New York; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen Street, Bristol at 11 AM. Burial with military honors will follow at the Holy Family Mausoleum in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, before the Mass on Thursday between the hours of 9 AM and 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift directed to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215 (www.diabetes.org), or to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, Connecticut 06111 (www.cthumane.org).

