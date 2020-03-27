Obituary: Jacques ‘Jack’ Castonguay, 84

Jacques “Jack” Castonguay, 84, of Bristol passed on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. He was the beloved husband of Emelia (Theriault) Castonguay.

Jack was born on August 28, 1935 in Tomifobia Quebec, Canada a son of the late Esdras and Laurette (Auger) Castonguay and has lived in the Bristol area for 35 years. He retired from M.G. Electric and Construction after many years as an electrician. Jack was a devoted member and longtime usher at Bethel Christian Church in Bristol and happily donated his skills to the church as an electrician. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed a good or bad day of fishing. He enjoyed carpentry and making furniture pieces for family and friends. Jack loved to give of himself in any way he could, always setting an example for all of being a man of God. He had a wonderful smile and a kind heart and those who knew him were touched by him.

Besides his wife, Jack leaves his son, Daniel Castonguay of Canada; daughters Linda Castonguay and her husband Serge Paré as well as Nicole Castonguay and her husband John LeBeau all of Canada; stepson Philip St. Jarre of Torrington; stepdaughters Diane Petersen and her husband Glenn of Unionville and Sandra Black and her husband Ronald of Vernon; brothers & sisters Monique Ouellet and her husband Raymond, Denise Lepage and her husband Albert, Gilles Castonguay and his wife Mariette, Lionel Castonguay and his wife Francoise and Juliette Phaneuf who predeceased Jack and her husband Henri;Grandchildren Catherine and Marie-Eve LeBeau, Ryan and Sabrina Castonguay, Kelly Field, Stacie and Matthew St. Jarre, Daniel and Sara Petersen and Chelsea Dingus; great grandchildren Lexie and Emile LeBeau-Brousseau, Zander and Jaxon Dingus, Avery and Emmilyn Field; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held at Bethel Christian Church on a later date to be announced. To leave an online message of condolence or to leave a memory or a photo, please visit Jacks tribute at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678 (www.stjude.org). The O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is assisting the family with the arrangements.

