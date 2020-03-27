Obituary: Janice Lorraine Patterson, 64

Janice Lorraine Patterson, 64, of Plainville, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Born in New Britain on November 9, 1955 she was the youngest daughter of thirteen children to the late Francis and Agnes (Hollfelder) Patterson. Her parents and siblings enriched her with a childhood that was filled with fond memories, creating the stories that Janice loved to share with others. She worked in the administrative field during most of her working years, at Vincent Funeral Home, PM Services, and most recently, Allied Sanitation. A woman of great faith and spirituality, she was a longtime communicant and volunteer at Our Lady of Mercy Church, where she also fulfilled her love for children as a religious education teacher and overseeing the Kids Korner at Sunday breakfast. Janice had a keen eye for antiques, and was a familiar face at St. Lucian’s tag sales. She also enjoyed yoga classes. She embraced the beauty of nature through sunsets, rainbows, cardinals and butterflies, and was happiest when surrounded by her much loved family, especially her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, whom she provided endless amounts of goodies upon their visits and hosted an annual Halloween party that they all looked forward to. Fondly remembered for her infectious laugh, kindheartedness and love, she will be greatly missed and is now at peace. Never one to say goodbye, her favorite farewell was “peace, love, and happiness” which now extend to all who shared in her journey.

She leaves her daughter, Elizabeth Lacasse of Rocky Hill; her siblings, Patricia Matthews of Plainville, Winifred (Charles) Maher of Bristol, Margaret (Paul) Matteo of Plainville, Maureen Girard of Southwick, MA, Robert (Lettie) Patterson of Ellington, Virginia (Lawrence) Michalik of Fort Plain, NY, Donald (Patty) Patterson of Forestville, Theresa Patterson, William (Tammi) Patterson, and Joseph Patterson, all of Plainville; her sister-in-law, Geraldine Patterson of Richfield Springs, NY; along with many adored nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Francis and Richard Patterson.

Janice may be remembered with contributions to Our Lady of Mercy Church, 19 S. Canal St, Plainville, CT 06062 or the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Farmington Ave, Plainville. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held and announced at a later date when all are able to gather together. For future service information and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com

