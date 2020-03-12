Obituary: Jean (Rusin) Lamothe, 68

Jean (Rusin) Lamothe, 68, of Burlington, beloved wife of Robert Lamothe, died on Saturday (March 7, 2020) at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Jean was born in Hartford on October 14, 1951 and was a daughter of the late Andrew and Joyce (Kusy) Rusin. She was raised in Avon where she graduated from Avon High School. She would marry Robert and settle in Burlington where they would establish and operate Lamothe’s Sugar House. She was also known for her wedding cakes and was a parishioner of St. Patrick Church, Collinsville. Besides her loving husband of 48 years, Jean is survived by a son: Andrew Lamothe of New Britain; a daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Scott Robinson and her grandchildren, Camden and Mason of Burlington, NC; her five siblings: Edward Rusin and Susan Arnold of Goshen, Cynthia Lundgren and Nils of Torrington, Wendell Rusin and Julie of Winston-Salem, NC, Janet Field and Chris of Plainville, and Barbara Spenard and Barry of Avon; brother-in-law: Leonard Lamothe and Joan Glowasky of Bristol; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, her in-laws: Larry and Helen Lamothe, and a nephew: Zak LeGeyt. Funeral services will be held on Friday (March 13, 2020) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Patrick Church, 7 Burlington Ave., Collinsville, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Collinsville. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Thursday between 5 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Connecticut Special Olympics, 2666 State St., #1, Hamden, CT 06517. Please visit Jean’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

