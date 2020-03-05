Obituary: Jennie (Mortellite) Benson Sylvester, 99

Jennie (Mortellite) Benson Sylvester, 99, of Shady Oaks, Bristol, widow of Herbert Benson and Roland Sylvester, died on Thursday (February 27, 2020) at home. Jennie was born in Bristol on July 7, 1920 and was a daughter of the late Frank and Martha (Micari) Mortellite. A lifelong Bristol resident, she graduated from Bristol High School and the New Britain Comptometer School in 1941. She went to work for Associated Spring Division of Barnes Group for 31 years retiring in 1972. She was a member of the Bristol Garden Club, Bristol Hospital Auxiliary, and was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Parish attending St. Ann Church. One of 12 children, Jennie leaves two sisters: Nancy Grzeika of Bristol and Rita Rowley of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings: Joseph, Peter, Mary, Kathryn, and Father Vincent Mortellite, Katie Micari, Jo Ann Pienkos, Jill Inferrera, and Millie Pease. The family would like to extend a note of gratitude to the staff and community of friends at her second home, Shady Oaks, for their kind care of Jennie. Family and friends are invited to call prior to the Mass on Tuesday (March 2, 2020) at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol at 9 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis de Sales Parish, 180 Laurel Street, Bristol, Connecticut 06010. Please visit Jennie’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

