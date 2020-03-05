Obituary: John Santo ‘Ruse’ Russo, 77

John Santo Russo, “Ruse”, 77, of Plantsville, CT, passed away unexpectedly on February 27, 2020, with his cherished children by his side.

John was born in New Britain on June 24, 1943, to the late Frank and Sinda (Mondoruza) Russo. He attended local schools and “sort of” attended New Britain High School, where he graduated in 1961. His parents were so happy he graduated, that at the time of presentation of certificates, his quiet and mild-mannered father yelled “grab it!”.

He was employed as an office manager of Somers Ford dealership and attended Moody’s School of Business. He enlisted in the US Navy on 11/2/66 and proudly served his country on the USS George C. Marshall nuclear submarine until he was honorably discharged on 1/20/69. Following his military service, he started Russo Machine in Plainville. On Saturdays, his father would help him finish jobs and his eldest daughter, at a very young age, would help by counting machine parts. He closed his shop after 14 years and continued to work in managerial positions in various manufacturing companies including International Silver in Meriden, Cushman Industries in Hartford and Ideal Forging in Southington.

After retiring, along with several NBHS classmates, he helped to form the “Good Ol’Boys”. Over the last nine years, through their fundraising efforts, they donated over $55,000 to numerous charitable donations like Prudence Crandall, Connecticut Children’s Hospital and local veterans’s organizations. Much of his time was spent at “TGM” Veterans Memorial in New Britain, where he handled the finances and helped with the organization of numerous charity and social events.

He is survived by his daughters Barbara Steele and her husband Jeff of Southington, Beverly Roche and son in law Tom Roche of Plainville, and his son John Frank Russo of Plantsville. “Papa” will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Kyle & Brynn Steele and Elizabeth & Emerson Roche. He also leaves behind his 1955 T-Bird, his sister Anita, and many nieces and nephews, as well as his partner in crime, Annette Redfield, whom he spent the last four years with. He had many special and life-long friends he leaves behind as well.

Advertisement

He was old-fashioned and stubborn (gotcha, dad!), and equally generous and passionate about his family. He was most happy when he was surrounded by his kids and grandkids. Both his son and grandson followed in his footsteps and took interest in the trades and working on cars, and he was very proud of that. Somehow, most conversations seemed to end up talking about cars and machines. He attended many of his kids and grandkids school and sporting events – everything from soccer, to baseball, to softball, roller hockey and ice hockey (which he complained it was too cold). He cherished his time with his grandkids.

We invite family and friends to pay their respects on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home on 444 Farmington Ave from 10-11 am. Military honors will be at Veterans Cemetery in Middletown at 12 o’clock.

“I taught you everything you know, just not everything I know” – Dad.