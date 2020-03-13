Obituary: Kristofer R. LeFebvre, 34

Kristofer R. LeFebvre, 34, of Bristol, died on Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at home. Kris was born in Pulaski, VA on January 22, 1986 and was the son of Ronald LeFebvre of Bristol and Cynthia (Wilson) LeFebvre of Pulaski, VA. At a very young age Kristofer showed courage and bravery well beyond his years, as he endured two brain surgeries for a tumor that would ultimately be the catalyst of his death almost 30 years later. In life, he took his role as an older brother very seriously; he adored his sister and did anything he could for her. He was an intuitive and mostly self-taught chef who could gather random items from around the kitchen and create a stunning dish. He absolutely loved to cook for others or give advice over the phone to a frantic family member or friend experiencing a cooking emergency. He was also an amazing artist with a creative mind that could build or draw whatever came to him. His passions included animal welfare, the environment, photography, hard rock music, cheering for the Yankees and Dolphins, and gaming with a network of genuine friends in the PUBG mobile community who acknowledge his skill and camaraderie. To know him was to know devotion, selflessness, and empathy; he was a compassionate friend who was always willing to make time for others. His bright blue eyes and ability to effortlessly bring joy and laughter will be remembered and missed. He loved without limits, gave without reservation, and leaves behind an impressive resumé of talents. In addition to his parents, Kris is survived by his sister: Amanda LeFebvre of Long Beach, NY; maternal grandmother: Judy Harrell of Pulaski, VA; aunts and uncles: Tony and Wendy Bentley of VA, Diane LeFebvre, Richard LeFebvre, Mary Jane and Spec Monico, Frank Caputo, and Brenda LeFebvre of CT; and cousins: Erin Bentley Orr, Casey Bentley, and Andrew Bentley of VA, Erica Monico, Taylor Monico, Sarah LeFebvre Benham, Brooke LeFebvre, and Angela Caputo of CT. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday (March 16, 2020) between 4 and 7 PM followed by a prayer service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. Please visit Kris’ memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

