Obituary: Lena D’Amato Capodice, 102

Lena D’Amato Capodice, 102, passed away Monday March 2, 2020.

A lifelong resident of New Britain and Plainville, she was born December 26, 1917 to the late Cassilda (Pizzoni) and Salvatino D’Amato. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband Santo Capodice and 8 brothers and 2 sisters.

She is survived by her daughter Carol Topa and her husband Daniel, her son Leonard Capodice of Ashville, North Carolina, a grandson Kevin Cashman, granddaughters, Allison Rennard of Long Island, NY and Jillian Capodice of New York City two great grandchildren, three brothers, John of Manchester and Sam and William of East Berlin.

She was employed by the Fafnir Bearing Company. She was a member of the Fafnir and Plainville Senior groups. Lena found great joy in following UConn Ladies Basketball. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Plainville.

In lieu of floral tributes, contributions in her memory can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105

Visitation will be held on Thursday March 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy Church 94 Broad Street in Plainville from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Plainville.. The Plainville Funeral Home 81 Broad Street has care of arrangements. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com