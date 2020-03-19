Obituary: Mary A. (Rafaniello) Micari, 98

Mary A. (Rafaniello) Micari, 98, widow of Armand Micari, passed peacefully surrounded by family on March 14, 2020.

Mary was born in Bristol on September 18, 1921 to the late Antonio and Concetta (Fusca) Rafaniello.

Mary attended Park Street School and graduated from Bristol High School in 1939. Mary was a lifelong member of St. Anthony Church.

Following graduation, Mary was employed by New Departure, and later by Tot ‘n Toddler, a local children’s store owned by her Brother Mike Rafaniello. Mary also worked at Connecticut Spring and later the City of Bristol, Town Clerk’s Office until her first retirement.

Mary’s retirement was short-lived as she quickly assumed a major role as chef and “Aunty Mary” at Rafaniello’s Ristorante and the Sofia Room.

Mary shared her cooking talents and culinary craft with countless patrons and devoted followers of her cuisine, for nearly 20 years.

Mary’s love and generosity will forever be cherished and remembered by her family and friends and countless readers of this tribute, whose lives she touched.

Mary is survived by her son Daniel and his wife Dee, her daughter “Tina” Hasapis and her husband Alex and the loves of her life, her five Grandchildren, Michelle Micari Filiault, Christina Micari, Jill Fitzsimons-Bula and her husband Pawel, Michael Micari and his wife Brittany, and Jessica Hasapis; as well as her four beloved Great Grandchildren Mia and Landon Filiault, Nora Bula and Dominic Micari. Mary is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Mary is predeceased by her brothers Michael Rafaniello and his wife Elizabeth and Francis Rafaniello and his wife “Penny”.

In light of the current Emergency Declarations, Mary’s Memorial services will be private. A public Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Please visit Mary’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com