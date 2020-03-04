Obituary: Peter L. Palmieri, 85

Peter L. Palmieri 85 of Largo, FL. Formerly of Southington CT. died on Tuesday Feb. 25th at Palm Garden of Pinellas Health & Rehabilitation Center in Largo, FL. He was born on July 16, 1934 to the late Peter & Mariam Palmieri.

He is survived by his children, son Peter Palmieri & his companion of over 30 years Julie Discoll, His son Michael & his wife Judy Palmieri, his granddaughters Amanda & her husband Dustin Wonoski, Allison & her husband Paul Majewicz and grandson Zakri Palmieri; his great granddaughter Reagan Wonoski; his brother Lewis Palmieri and sister Patricia & her husband Alfred De Paolo and many nieces & nephews.

His brother Stephen Palmieri predeceased Peter.

Peter served in the Marines and retired from Pratt & Whitney. He was a 4th Degree in the Knights of Columbus in Father Michael Finnegan Council # 14456.

When Peter got out of the Marines he took flying lessons and then trained others to fly. Flying was his passion. He also liked riding motorcycles. He was an avid fan of UCONN Women’s Basketball.

A celebration of Peter & his brother Stephen’s lives will be held at

Mary, Our Queen Catholic Church on Savage Street, Plantsville. CT. on April 26th at 9:30 a.m.